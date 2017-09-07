Gov. Nathan Deal expands state of emergency to 24 additional counties ahead of Irma; 30 in all

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for 24 additional counties on Thursday, putting the total number of counties at 30.

Deal initially issued a state of emergency for six coastal counties on Wednesday.

Acting on a recommendation from the state’s Emergency Operations Command, Deal issued a state of emergency for Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties on Wednesday. It has been updated to include the following counties: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne and Ware counties.

Deal also issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas east of I-95, all of Chatham County and some areas west of I-95 that could be impacted by potential storm surge from Hurricane Irma. The executive order also authorized up to 5,000 Georgia National Guard members to be on state active duty to support Hurricane Irma response and recovery

Contraflow on I-16 will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

You can see the mandatory evacuation zones below:

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Irma,” said Deal in a release. “I encourage all Georgians in our coastal areas that could be impacted by this storm to evacuate the area as soon as possible. Beginning Saturday, a mandatory evacuation order will take effect for Chatham County, all areas east of I-95 and some areas west of I-95 that could be impacted by this catastrophic hurricane and storm surge. GEMA/HS continues leading our preparedness efforts as we coordinate with federal, state and local officials to safely evacuate the coastal areas, provide public shelter and minimize the disruption of traffic. Finally, I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in Hurricane Irma’s path.”

For more information on hurricane preparedness, visit the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency website here.

