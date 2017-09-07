Georgia's Banned License Plates A-Z Part 2

Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list?

There are thousands of license plates that are prohibited by the Georgia Motor Vehicle Department and we've chosen one from each letter of the alphabet.

We chose carefully because some of the plates on the list were definitely not PG-rated.

Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned by the DMV!

App users, tap here for the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.