Selling online? Watch out for scammers

The internet has become a marketplace for global garage sales. But while it's easy to post an item, it's also easy to be scammed.More >
The internet has become a marketplace for global garage sales. But while it's easy to post an item, it's also easy to be scammed.More >
Many people use the same passwords for all their online activities, or don't think about changing their email passwords every few months. Bad ideas, say our friends at the Better Business Bureau. Better Call Harry has advice on protecting your personal informationMore >
Many people use the same passwords for all their online activities, or don't think about changing their email passwords every few months. Bad ideas, say our friends at the Better Business Bureau. Better Call Harry has advice on protecting your personal informationMore >
An elderly couple had what they thought was a trusting relationship with their home health aide. But after the wife noticed unexplained withdrawals coming from her account, a thread led back to that trusted aide.More >
An elderly couple had what they thought was a trusting relationship with their home health aide. But after the wife noticed unexplained withdrawals coming from her account, a thread led back to that trusted aide.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
The Georgia Attorney General has filed suit against a dealership that Better Call Harry told you about last March. A 22-page complaint alleges a number of unlawful and deceptive advertising and sales practices at Gwinnett Mitsubishi and its sister dealership Gwinnett Suzuki.More >
The Georgia Attorney General has filed suit against a dealership that Better Call Harry told you about last March. A 22-page complaint alleges a number of unlawful and deceptive advertising and sales practices at Gwinnett Mitsubishi and its sister dealership Gwinnett Suzuki.More >
As Hurricane Irma continues to approach the U.S., hurricane warnings have been posted for south Florida, and north Georgia has been put in the storm's eventual path.More >
As Hurricane Irma continues to approach the U.S., hurricane warnings have been posted for south Florida, and north Georgia has been put in the storm's eventual path.More >
Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned by the DMV!More >
Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned by the DMV!More >
Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.More >
Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.More >
Tolls will be suspended on the I-75 express lanes located south of Atlanta in Henry and Clayton counties to help accommodate residents driving to Georgia from Florida due to Hurricane Irma.More >
Tolls will be suspended on the I-75 express lanes located south of Atlanta in Henry and Clayton counties to help accommodate residents driving to Georgia from Florida due to Hurricane Irma.More >
Timothy Wilson has been charged by Atlanta Police with rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault against a police officer. Carrollton Police placed additional charges on him of kidnapping, hijacking or a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault.More >
Timothy Wilson has been charged by Atlanta Police with rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault against a police officer. Carrollton Police placed additional charges on him of kidnapping, hijacking or a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault.More >