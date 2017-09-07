Selling online? Watch out for scammers - CBS46 News

Selling online? Watch out for scammers

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Connect
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
Connect
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The internet has become a marketplace for global garage sales. But while it's easy to post an item, it's also easy to be scammed.

Better Call Harry has the warning signs you need to know.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Who is Harry Samler? »

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WEATHER

    Irma could approach north Georgia next week

    Irma could approach north Georgia next week

    Friday, September 8 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-09-08 06:11:23 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    As Hurricane Irma continues to approach the U.S., hurricane warnings have been posted for south Florida, and north Georgia has been put in the storm's eventual path.

    More >

    As Hurricane Irma continues to approach the U.S., hurricane warnings have been posted for south Florida, and north Georgia has been put in the storm's eventual path.

    More >

  • SLIDESHOW

    Georgia's Banned License Plates A-Z Part 2

    Georgia's Banned License Plates A-Z Part 2

    Thursday, September 7 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-09-07 16:45:12 GMT
    Source: MGN OnlineSource: MGN Online

    Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned by the DMV!

    More >

    Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned by the DMV!

    More >

  • Atlanta welcomes Hurricane Irma evacuees

    Atlanta welcomes Hurricane Irma evacuees

    Thursday, September 7 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-09-07 16:08:10 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.

    More >

    Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.

    More >
    •   