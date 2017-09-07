Atlanta Braves offers free tickets to Florida evacuees

The Atlanta Braves are extending an invitation to any Florida resident who has evacuated to Georgia to be their guests for the next four nights at SunTrust Park.

Florida residents can come to the Braves ticket office on the day of the game, show their valid Florida I.D. and receive a complimentary ticket.

“We know how difficult it has been for those who have had to pack up and leave their homes as Hurricane Irma approaches,” said Derek Schiller, Braves President of Business. “We hope we can help take their mind off the storm for a few hours by coming to enjoy a baseball game at SunTrust Park.”

The Braves begin a four-game series with the Miami Marlins tonight at 7:35. Game times for the other games are as follows: tomorrow at 7:35, Saturday at 7:00 and Sunday at 1:35.