'Operation Thunder' targets distracted drivers in Douglas County

(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
DOUGLASVILLE, GA (CBS46) -

"Operation Thunder" by law enforcement in Douglas County are targeting distracted drivers, but they were also looking for other violations and they found them.

Officers set out to find people texting and driving, and they found several. But "Operation Thunder" is looking for other violations that could save lives.

Several drivers did not have children properly secured, and some drivers were arrested for suspended licenses and no insurance. 

"So far this year, over 1,010 people have died on the highways of the state of Georgia, and 59 percent...were unbuckled," says Roger Hayes, who is safety director of law enforcement services for Georgia Governor's Office of Highway 

"Operation Thunder" will continue through the weekend.

