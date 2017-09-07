NOBLE collecting donations for Harvey, Irma victims

Relief for victims of both Harvey and Irma is coming from the Georgia Chapter of NOBLE, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

Police officers along with dozens of Metro Atlanta businesses and churches are providing disaster relief to the people in Texas, Louisiana and Florida.

NOBLE will accept donations beginning Friday and will continue collecting donations through Sept. 15. They are especially in need of diapers and water.

The three drop off locations are:

Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Legacy Ford in McDonough and New Life Church in Decatur.

