Florida evacuees arrive in metro Atlanta

With a full tank of gas and plenty of supplies, Bob and Renee Hatlelid decided to ride out Hurricane Irma in Atlanta.

“I’m a little concerned with spending time driving because gas, I think, is going to be an issue,” Bob Hatlelid said.

They left nearly everything they own at their home in Naples, Florida, and traveled to Georgia. It’s a trip that took them 14 hours, which was five hours longer than expected.

“Lots and lots of cars,” Bob Hatlelid said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said there has been as much as a 600 percent increase in traffic as a result of evacuees coming to town.

Karen Williams and her daughter Megan were responsible for two of those cars on the road.

“I had a few meltdowns yesterday, but now with some sleep I’m feeling better,” Karen Williams said.

They made the trip from Key Largo, Florida, where they were ordered to evacuate. 

“We tried to get irreplaceable things and the most expensive things she owns, that’s about it,” Karen Williams said.

And for most Floridians, leaving town and everything behind is a rite of passage.

“It’s just stuff...that can be replaced,” Bob Hatlelid said.

“So this is a vacation, we’re looking at it as an adventure,” Renee Hatlelid said.

Many of the evacuees told CBS46 they will be in town until Wednesday, unless conditions worsen. 

    Irma could approach north Georgia next week

    As Hurricane Irma continues to approach the U.S., hurricane warnings have been posted for south Florida, and north Georgia has been put in the storm's eventual path.

    Georgia's Banned License Plates A-Z Part 2

    Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned by the DMV!

  Atlanta welcomes Hurricane Irma evacuees

    Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.

