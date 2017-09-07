Florida evacuees arrive in metro Atlanta

With a full tank of gas and plenty of supplies, Bob and Renee Hatlelid decided to ride out Hurricane Irma in Atlanta.More >
A Decatur officer who promised to show off his dance moves if the department Facebook page reached 2,000 likes made good on his promise in a video posted to the page.More >
DeKalb County Government officials are preparing for the landfall and potential impacts of Hurricane Irma.More >
Police are searching for the man who was captured on surveillance robbing a Loomis Armored Car carrier, Monday.More >
You might call FEMA’s Atlanta office the “nerve center” of the federal response to Hurricane Irma, which is expected to impact several southern states in the coming days.More >
As Hurricane Irma continues to approach the U.S., hurricane warnings have been posted for south Florida, and north Georgia has been put in the storm's eventual path.More >
Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned by the DMV!More >
Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.More >
Tolls will be suspended on the I-75 express lanes located south of Atlanta in Henry and Clayton counties to help accommodate residents driving to Georgia from Florida due to Hurricane Irma.More >
Timothy Wilson has been charged by Atlanta Police with rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault against a police officer. Carrollton Police placed additional charges on him of kidnapping, hijacking or a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault.More >
