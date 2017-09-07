Family evacuates from Bahamas to Atlanta due to Irma - CBS46 News

Family evacuates from Bahamas to Atlanta due to Irma

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Treshia Knipper welcomes friends and family evacuating to Atlanta from the Bahamas due to Hurricane Irma. 

"My friends [are] sending away her children. It's not only the threat of the storm, but after," she said.

Knipper lived in the Bahamas for 15 years. She braved several hurricanes, including Hurricane Mathew, however, she's afraid of what Irma could do to the island she once called home.

"When you hear cat 4, cat 5, that's catastrophic," she said. 

Eli Baptista came to Atlanta with his sister. They'll be staying with relatives, leaving their mother and father behind. 

"My mom, she was crying when we left, and I was like, 'Why don't you keep us?' But she just didn't want us to deal with another hurricane again," he said. 

At 10-years-old, he's already lived through several hurricanes. His memories of Hurricane Mathew still terrify him.

"It was really bad after that. This huge tree fell over and almost hit our house. It was just devastating," he said. 

The family is lucky to get a flight. Many airlines have already stopped operations in the Bahamas and almost every airline is sold out of flights from South Florida.

The Dharshi's live in Miami and got on one of the last flights to Atlanta. Like so many other Floridians, they survived Hurricane Andrew, however, they say they weren't taking any chances with Irma.

"It was scary because we thought we would ride it out, but it was just too intense and the warnings [said] you need to get out, and we said, 'OK, this is not child's play."'

The Miami airport will close for the weekend on Friday evening.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

    Irma could approach north Georgia next week

    Irma could approach north Georgia next week

    Friday, September 8 2017
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    As Hurricane Irma continues to approach the U.S., hurricane warnings have been posted for south Florida, and north Georgia has been put in the storm's eventual path.

    Georgia's Banned License Plates A-Z Part 2

    Georgia's Banned License Plates A-Z Part 2

    Thursday, September 7 2017
    Source: MGN OnlineSource: MGN Online

    Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned by the DMV!

  Atlanta welcomes Hurricane Irma evacuees

    Atlanta welcomes Hurricane Irma evacuees

    Thursday, September 7 2017
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.

