Tolls to be suspended on I-75 express lanes south of Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA

Tolls will be suspended on the I-75 express lanes located south of Atlanta in Henry and Clayton counties to help accommodate residents driving to Georgia from Florida due to Hurricane Irma.

The tolls will be suspended starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. 

The signs will read "OPEN TO ALL."

The lanes are currently operating northbound and will remain that way until further notice.

