Atlanta breaks record low Thursday, coolest in nearly 4 months - CBS46 News

WEATHER

Atlanta breaks record low Thursday, coolest in nearly 4 months

Posted: Updated:
By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Connect
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Atlanta broke a record low Thursday when the temperature dropped to 53 degrees at 6:41 a.m.

It was the coolest day in Atlanta in nearly four months when the temperature dropped to 50 degrees last on May 8.

The previous record low for Sept. 7 in Atlanta was 56 degrees from 1896.

The normal low in Atlanta for Sept. 7 is 68 degrees, which means it was 15 degrees below average Thursday morning.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Real-time Feed from CBS46 Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WEATHER

    Irma could approach north Georgia next week

    Irma could approach north Georgia next week

    Friday, September 8 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-09-08 06:11:23 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    As Hurricane Irma continues to approach the U.S., hurricane warnings have been posted for south Florida, and north Georgia has been put in the storm's eventual path.

    More >

    As Hurricane Irma continues to approach the U.S., hurricane warnings have been posted for south Florida, and north Georgia has been put in the storm's eventual path.

    More >

  • SLIDESHOW

    Georgia's Banned License Plates A-Z Part 2

    Georgia's Banned License Plates A-Z Part 2

    Thursday, September 7 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-09-07 16:45:12 GMT
    Source: MGN OnlineSource: MGN Online

    Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned by the DMV!

    More >

    Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned by the DMV!

    More >

  • Atlanta welcomes Hurricane Irma evacuees

    Atlanta welcomes Hurricane Irma evacuees

    Thursday, September 7 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-09-07 16:08:10 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.

    More >

    Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.

    More >
    •   