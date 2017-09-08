Atlanta breaks record low Thursday, coolest in nearly 4 months

Atlanta broke a record low Thursday when the temperature dropped to 53 degrees at 6:41 a.m.

It was the coolest day in Atlanta in nearly four months when the temperature dropped to 50 degrees last on May 8.

The previous record low for Sept. 7 in Atlanta was 56 degrees from 1896.

The normal low in Atlanta for Sept. 7 is 68 degrees, which means it was 15 degrees below average Thursday morning.

