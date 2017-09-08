Evacuees renaming I-75 'highway to hell' as they try to leave Florida

With thousands of people flooding roadways, Florida drivers trying to make it to Georgia are already getting stuck in traffic. We've heard of trips taking anywhere from 13 to 20 hours. Many also say gas and food are hard to come by.

CBS46 was along the main route for those crossing the state lines -- I-75.

Drivers say traffic is stop-and-go, the rest stops are packed, there's no gas and plenty of accidents. One man said he tried to leave Florida twice, but turned around because traffic on the highway was worse than the hurricane could ever be.

Florida evacuees are renaming I-75 the highway to hell, with some people being stuck on the road for up to 20 hours.

Mary McGlone finally found gas in McDonough and lucked up on a hotel room. She says other drivers are struggling, forced to park along the highway just to get some sleep.

"I'm 80-years-old and I've never seen anything close to that," says McGlone.

A 14 hour trip from Venice brought Jack Sagdalen and his wife Betty to Atlanta Motor Speedway for a free stay on camp grounds.

The couple will join dozens of other campers as the race track becomes a new home for evacuees, many slowly arriving Thursday, held up in horrendous traffic and doing all they can to escape Irma's wrath.

Many residents from Florida CBS46 talked to say they'll be here throughout the weekend, so it's likely traffic will be heavy through next week.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.