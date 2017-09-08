Marietta family stranded, couple's plans canceled in Caribbean d - CBS46 News

Marietta family stranded, couple's plans canceled in Caribbean due to Irma

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Hurricane Irma is leaving some metro Atlanta families stranded in the Caribbean with limited food and water, and no power. Irma's threat is also forcing big changes in Georgia for some who had life-changing plans this weekend.

Irma will be an unforgettable storm for a Marietta family now stuck in the Turks and Caicos.

CBS46 didn't have much time to talk to Sabira Bacchus as Irma was about to pass over the resort she was at with her husband and two young children.

"We've been without power now for at least 25 minutes or so, and the conditions outside, it's horrendous," says Bacchus. "It's whipping winds and a lot of rain, blinding rain. You can barely see through it."

Bacchus says her family couldn't get a flight off the island back to Atlanta, so they're praying for their safety as they ride out the hurricane.

"Right now, they told us to get supplies of canned goods, so we have a two day supply of canned goods and water," says Bacchus.

The last time CBS46 spoke with the family, they were safe, although they said their building was shaking and they were concerned the roof would come off.

As Irma heads toward the southern U.S., another metro Atlanta couple was forced to change their plans. Sydnie Harris had been planning her wedding for eight months on St. Simons Island for this weekend.

She was told on Tuesday they had to cancel everything, but her wedding planner, Courtney Buchanan, stepped in.

"[I] told her, 'Girl you're going to have a wedding no matter what it takes, we're going to make this happen, and that's it!' I wasn't going to let her not get married," says Buchanan.

Several phone calls later, Buchanan pulled a wedding together for the couple this Saturday in Atlanta, and all of the vendors donated their goods and services for free.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved .

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WEATHER

    Irma could approach north Georgia next week

    Irma could approach north Georgia next week

    Friday, September 8 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-09-08 06:11:23 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    As Hurricane Irma continues to approach the U.S., hurricane warnings have been posted for south Florida, and north Georgia has been put in the storm's eventual path.

    More >

    As Hurricane Irma continues to approach the U.S., hurricane warnings have been posted for south Florida, and north Georgia has been put in the storm's eventual path.

    More >

  • SLIDESHOW

    Georgia's Banned License Plates A-Z Part 2

    Georgia's Banned License Plates A-Z Part 2

    Thursday, September 7 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-09-07 16:45:12 GMT
    Source: MGN OnlineSource: MGN Online

    Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned by the DMV!

    More >

    Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned by the DMV!

    More >

  • Atlanta welcomes Hurricane Irma evacuees

    Atlanta welcomes Hurricane Irma evacuees

    Thursday, September 7 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-09-07 16:08:10 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.

    More >

    Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.

    More >
    •   