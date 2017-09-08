Mayor of Snellville indicted on 65 felonies

A Gwinnett County Grand Jury indicted Snellville's mayor on 65 felony counts and one misdemeanor.

Charges against Tom Witts include tax evasion, allowing a business he owned to do work to do work for the city and spending campaign money for personal use.

He is also accused of lying on official documents about his taxes.

Witts has been under investigation for several years.

