Man critical after shooting in Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting call was received by authorities just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday from the 1900 block of Alison Court SW.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department says investigators are trying to determine what happened.

The unidentified victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

