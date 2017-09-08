Man critical after shooting in Atlanta

Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting call was received by authorities just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday from the 1900 block of Alison Court SW.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department says investigators are trying to determine what happened.

The unidentified victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.