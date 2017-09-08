Man critical after shooting in Atlanta

A Gwinnett County Grand Jury indicted Snellville's mayor on 65 felony counts and one misdemeanor.More >
A father and son are facing charges after police say they were involved in a fight with a woman at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.More >
Police are searching for the man who was captured on surveillance robbing a Loomis Armored Car carrier, Monday.More >
Timothy Wilson has been charged by Atlanta Police with rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault against a police officer. Carrollton Police placed additional charges on him of kidnapping, hijacking or a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault.More >
Hurricane Irma is leaving some metro Atlanta families stranded in the Caribbean with limited food and water, and no power. Irma's threat is also forcing big changes in Georgia for some who had life-changing plans this weekend.More >
With thousands of people flooding roadways, Florida drivers trying to make it to Georgia are already getting stuck in traffic.More >
Tolls will be suspended on the I-75 express lanes located south of Atlanta in Henry and Clayton counties to help accommodate residents driving to Georgia from Florida due to Hurricane Irma.More >
Treshia Knipper welcomes friends and family evacuating to Atlanta from the Bahamas due to Hurricane Irma.More >
As Hurricane Irma continues to approach the U.S., hurricane warnings have been posted for south Florida, and north Georgia has been put in the storm's eventual path.More >
Have you ever had a creative idea for a personalized license plate, only to go to the DMV and get turned away because it was on the banned list? Take a look at some of the license plates that are banned by the DMV!More >
Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.More >
Tolls will be suspended on the I-75 express lanes located south of Atlanta in Henry and Clayton counties to help accommodate residents driving to Georgia from Florida due to Hurricane Irma.More >
Timothy Wilson has been charged by Atlanta Police with rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault against a police officer. Carrollton Police placed additional charges on him of kidnapping, hijacking or a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault.More >
