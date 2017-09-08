Police searching for suspects in convenience store robbery

Police are searching for four suspects accused of robbing a southwest Atlanta convenience store at gunpoint early Friday morning.

The armed robbery happened at the Fair Street Superette on the 1000 block of Fair Street.

Two female employees say four armed men came in and robbed the business. They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a vehicle. That vehicle was later found abandoned.

No description of the suspects has been given and police are reviewing surveillance video.

