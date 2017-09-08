Man slips bank teller note, gives her 30 seconds to comply

Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video robbing a bank in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The man was caught on camera leaving his vehicle just minutes prior to the robbery at Regions Bank on Cheshire Bridge Road. The bank teller told police that the man didn't say anything to her as he approached her, only slipping her a small black bag.

The teller initially thought it was just a deposit but when she opened the bag, she found a note reading, "No alarms, bait money, or dye packs and no one gets hurt. Money in bag 30 seconds".

The teller filled the bag with over $1,500 in cash and the suspect ran out of the bank and back to his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion, standing about 5'6" to 5'9" with an average build. He was wearing a red shirt with black sleeves, black pants and black and white shoes. He was also wearing silver framed glasses and a baseball cap.

His vehicle is described as a newer model, black Toyota Corolla.

If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

