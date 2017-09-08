Man suspected of breaking into over 25 vehicles in one night

The Douglas County Sheriff's office is looking for a man suspected of breaking into several vehicles in one night.

The thefts happened in the Parkside Village subdivision in Lithia Springs on September 4. Police say the suspect is accused of breaking into at least 25 unlocked vehicles and many items were stolen.

Police say it's a reminder to make sure to lock your vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build. He was wearing a jacket, blue jeans and a baseball cap turned around backwards.

If you have any information regarding the thefts, you're asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's office at 770-920-4916.

