Officers confiscate cell phones disguised as cheese puffs, flip flops

It's a reminder that people will try almost anything to get contraband to inmates.

Officers at Baldwin State Prison in Milledgeville got quite a surprise when someone tried to smuggle two cell phones into the facility in a bag of cheese puffs and a pair of flip flops.

Officers were able to find the cell phones encased in a makeshift box made out of cheese puffs and stuffed into the bag. Whoever tried smuggling them in also tried to conceal a cell phone into a pair of flip flops.

It is unclear if anyone was taken into custody in connection to the crime.

