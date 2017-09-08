Woman arrested after claiming she had her dead child inside vehicle

A woman is in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash, and it all started after she told another woman over the phone that she had her dead child in the trunk of her vehicle.More >
Flanked by leaders of the major state agencies, Gov. Nathan Deal issued a warning Friday about Hurricane Irma. “This is a dangerous hurricane,” said Deal. The aftermath of the hurricane will probably be significant.”More >
Two suspects are in custody in connection to the death of a man who tried to sell his pickup truck during a Craigslist meet up in early May.More >
Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video robbing a bank in Atlanta on Wednesday.More >
Police are searching for four suspects accused of robbing a southwest Atlanta convenience store at gunpoint early Friday morning.More >
