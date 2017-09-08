Two suspects arrested in fatal Craigslist meet up

A Gwinnett County Grand Jury indicted Snellville's mayor on 65 felony counts and one misdemeanor.More >
Two suspects are in custody in connection to the death of a man who tried to sell his pickup truck during a Craigslist meet up in early May.More >
A father and son are facing charges after police say they were involved in a fight with a woman at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.More >
Police are searching for the man who was captured on surveillance robbing a Loomis Armored Car carrier, Monday.More >
Two suspects are in custody in connection to the death of a man who tried to sell his pickup truck during a Craigslist meet up in early May.More >
Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video robbing a bank in Atlanta on Wednesday.More >
Police are searching for four suspects accused of robbing a southwest Atlanta convenience store at gunpoint early Friday morning.More >
Keith Parker, a man thought to be responsible for MARTA's turnaround, is leaving the company to take a job as the head of Goodwill North Georgia.More >
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
As Hurricane Irma continues to approach the U.S., hurricane warnings have been posted for south Florida, and north Georgia has been put in the storm's eventual path.More >
Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.More >
Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.More >
With thousands of people flooding roadways, Florida drivers trying to make it to Georgia are already getting stuck in traffic.More >
