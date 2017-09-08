Two suspects arrested in fatal Craigslist meet up

Two suspects are in custody in connection to the death of a man who tried to sell his pickup truck during a Craigslist meet up in early May.

Vicente Cruz was reported missing by his girlfriend on May 1 after he went to sell his black 1989 Ford F-150 in Atlanta to some prospective buyers and never returned. Police later found the truck in a hotel parking lot off Peachtree Road with blood inside.

Cruz's body was found on May 22.

The Texas Police Department’s Repeat Offender Unit arrested 34 year-old David Lee Rios and 39 year-old Gilbert George Moran in San Antonio and charged them with the murder of Cruz.

Both Rios and Moran remain in Texas as they await extradition back to Atlanta.

