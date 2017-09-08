MARTA driver suffers medical emergency, crashes bus into ditch

The driver of a MARTA bus is hospitalized after crashing into a pole, veering down an embankment and into a ditch on Friday.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Old Dixie Road and Tradeport Boulevard in Clayton County.

Police say the driver suffered some sort of medical emergency while driving and veered off the roadway. She was taken to the hospital where her condition is unknown.

As many as 20 passengers received medical attention but no other significant injuries were reported.

