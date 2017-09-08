13 busted in ongoing meth investigation in north Georgia - CBS46 News

13 busted in ongoing meth investigation in north Georgia

By WGCL Digital Team
GILMER COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Thirteen people are in custody as an ongoing investigation into a methamphetamine distribution network in northern Georgia continues.

Investigators serving warrants arrested the thirteen suspects and charged them with conspiracy to violate the Georgia controlled Substances Act and use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

The thirteen arrested are:

  • Eddie Adame
  • Brittany Alexander
  • Charles Bentjen
  • Ethan Bradburn
  • Dakota Burgess
  • David Cates
  • April Defoor
  • Tonya Garrett
  • Joseph Mann
  • Daniel Rittenberry
  • Brandon Sanford
  • Todd Stewart (Pickens)
  • Bryson Timms

Mugshots of all 13 suspects

All 13 remain jailed. No bonds have been set.

