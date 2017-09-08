13 busted in ongoing meth investigation in north Georgia

Thirteen people are in custody as an ongoing investigation into a methamphetamine distribution network in northern Georgia continues.

Investigators serving warrants arrested the thirteen suspects and charged them with conspiracy to violate the Georgia controlled Substances Act and use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

The thirteen arrested are:

Eddie Adame

Brittany Alexander

Charles Bentjen

Ethan Bradburn

Dakota Burgess

David Cates

April Defoor

Tonya Garrett

Joseph Mann

Daniel Rittenberry

Brandon Sanford

Todd Stewart (Pickens)

Bryson Timms

Mugshots of all 13 suspects

All 13 remain jailed. No bonds have been set.

