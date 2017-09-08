Record breaking Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game weekend

All eyes were on Atlanta over college football's opening weekend. Two Chick-fil-A kickoff games proved to be a powerful and record-setting combination to open the 2017 season in a magnificent fashion.

Between Sunday's matchup of #1 Alabama and #3 Florida State and the double overtime thriller between #25 Tennessee and Georgia Tech, there were a total of 151,437 fans who were a part of the celebration of the first two games to officially open the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Add to that an appearance of ESPN’s College GameDay and a combined television audience of 17.4 million viewers, and you have what pretty much became the center of the college football universe over Labor Day weekend in Atlanta.

"This is exactly why we created the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game to host a signature opening to kick off the college football season,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “Two sold out games with four of the best teams and fan bases in the country, four incredible coaches, and all in the best stadium in the world. It was truly special.”

On the field, the two games combined to break or tie 24 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game records including:

Both Teams One Team Individual Attendance: 76,330 (Florida State vs. Alabama) Most rushing yards: 535 (Georgia Tech) Most points scored: 30 (T. Marshall, Georgia Tech) Most points scored: 83 (Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech) Most rushing TDs: 6 (Georgia Tech) Most touchdowns scored: 5 (T. Marshall, Georgia Tech) Most rushing yards: 683 (Tennessee and Georgia Tech) Most offensive plays: 96 (Georgia Tech) Longest punt (tie): 70 yards (T. Daniel, Tennessee) Total offense: 1,024 yards (Tennessee and Georgia Tech) Total offense: 655 (Georgia Tech)

Off the field, the two Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games combined to pay out to the participating teams more than $15.7 million.

Peach Bowl, Inc. also contributed an additional $100,000 to help aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

