Teens allegedly rob, carjack women at gunpoint

Police have identified two suspects accused of robbing and carjacking two women at gunpoint in Henry County in early August.

The incident happened August 2 around 1:15 p.m. on Creek Circle in Stockbridge. Police say the suspects allegedly car jacked and robbed the two women and have been on the run since.

Warrants have been issued for 18 year-old Javier Juwan Zolicoffer and 17 year-old James Deshon Toles.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact Henry County Police at 770-288-8339.

