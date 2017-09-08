Copy-Florida evacuees arrive in metro Atlanta

With a full tank of gas and plenty of supplies, Bob and Renee Hatlelid decided to ride out Hurricane Irma in Atlanta.

“I’m a little concerned with spending time driving because gas, I think, is going to be an issue,” Bob Hatlelid said.

They left nearly everything they own at their home in Naples, Florida, and traveled to Georgia. It’s a trip that took them 14 hours, which was five hours longer than expected.

“Lots and lots of cars,” Bob Hatlelid said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said there has been as much as a 600 percent increase in traffic as a result of evacuees coming to town.

Karen Williams and her daughter Megan were responsible for two of those cars on the road.

“I had a few meltdowns yesterday, but now with some sleep I’m feeling better,” Karen Williams said.

They made the trip from Key Largo, Florida, where they were ordered to evacuate.

“We tried to get irreplaceable things and the most expensive things she owns, that’s about it,” Karen Williams said.

And for most Floridians, leaving town and everything behind is a rite of passage.

“It’s just stuff...that can be replaced,” Bob Hatlelid said.

“So this is a vacation, we’re looking at it as an adventure,” Renee Hatlelid said.

Many of the evacuees told CBS46 they will be in town until Wednesday, unless conditions worsen.

