Georgia Power activates social media center for storm updates

All eyes are on Hurricane Irma inside Georgia Power’s Social Media Center in Downtown Atlanta.

“Well, if we get tropical storm force winds, yes we will have outages. We’ll have trees coming down, limbs falling, things like that,” Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft said.

Power customers around the state have been seeking information just days before the storm moves in.

“We’re getting questions from people down on the coast, for instance, some folks are asking if we’re going to shut off power to evacuation areas to encourage evacuation. We don’t do that. So we’re trying to clarify that issue for them,” Kraft said.

Georgia Power has been working around the clock to inform customers online that their trucks are ready to roll at a moment’s notice, and their goal is to restore power in a timely manner.

“Well with Hurricane Matthew last fall, not even a year ago, I think we had over 300,000 customers out and we got all of those restored within a week,” Kraft said.

And perhaps one of the most important safety tips you’ll receive from the social media center could save your life.

“We really worry about downed wires when people get out afterward and start cleaning up the storm debris and trying to see where the problems are. Stay way away from any downed line you see,” Kraft said. “We’ll have a lot of resources from across the Southern Company system. We’ve got a resilient network, a team work focus.”

Georgia Power intends to open their storm center on Sunday to further assist customers as the storm moves into metro Atlanta.

