Georgia Power activates social media center for storm updates

All eyes are on Hurricane Irma inside Georgia Power's Social Media Center in Downtown Atlanta.
A woman is in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash, and it all started after she told another woman over the phone that she had her dead child in the trunk of her vehicle.
Flanked by leaders of the major state agencies, Gov. Nathan Deal issued a warning Friday about Hurricane Irma. "This is a dangerous hurricane," said Deal. The aftermath of the hurricane will probably be significant."
Two suspects are in custody in connection to the death of a man who tried to sell his pickup truck during a Craigslist meet up in early May.
Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video robbing a bank in Atlanta on Wednesday.
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.
As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the U.S., the system is expected to make landfall in Florida early Sunday and impact Atlanta Monday.
Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for six coastal counties on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Irma.
Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.
