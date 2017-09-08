Judge blocks Elliott's 6-game suspension over domestic case

Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the U.S., the system is expected to make landfall in Florida early Sunday and impact Atlanta Monday.More >
Flights from south Florida airports were packed Thursday as evacuees sought safety far inland from any place where Hurricane Irma might make landfall.More >
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for six coastal counties on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Irma.More >
Equifax, the credit reporting behemoth, said on Thursday that a massive security breach may have compromised the personal information of 143 million people.More >
