Eastbound lanes of I-16 reversed to help hurricane evacuation

By WGCL Digital Team
SAVANNAH, GA (CBS46) -

The mandatory evacuation of the Georgia coastline has begun. 

Mandatory evacuations were ordered earlier this week for all areas east of Interstate 95 and all of Chatham County and Savannah.  The evacuation impacts approximately 540,000 people.

Eastbound lanes of I-16 will be reversed to help with the evacuation. 



