Several local schools closing ahead of Hurricane Irma

ATLANTA (CBS) -

Several area schools are closing in preparation for Hurricane Irma's impact.

Butts County Schools - Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12

Georgia Gwinnett College - Closed Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. and will open for normal operations Tuesday, Sept. 12.  

Georgia Southern University - Closed Friday Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Griffin-Spalding County Schools - Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12 

Pike County Schools - Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12 

Lamar County Schools - Closed Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 1

