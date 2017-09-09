Several local schools remain closed Wednesday - CBS46 News

Several local schools remain closed Wednesday

ATLANTA (CBS) -

Several area schools will remain closed in the aftermath of Irma.

Atlanta Public Schools- Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13

City of Decatur Schools - Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13

Clayton County Schools- Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13

Dawson County Schools- Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13

DeKalb County Schools - Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13  

Gwinnett County Schools- Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13

Hall County Schools - Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13

Henry County Schools - Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13

