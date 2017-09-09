All lanes of I-16 from Savannah to Dublin are now flowing westbound. The interstate switch is making it easier for people trying to get out of the storm's path.

CBS46 got a behind-the-scenes look in GDOT's Transportation Management Center, where crews are working around the clock to make sure things go smoothly.



We’ve learned there’s a special emergency crew dedicated to watching I-16. The lane changes span about 125 miles. We asked just how much traffic we can expect to see on I-16.



"Over 300 thousand Georgians live east of I-95 that are under that mandatory evacuation so when you add that number in with the undetermined number of Floridians who are coming up this route, you're talking a lot of cars," said GDOT Spokesperson Natalie Dale.



On top of closely monitoring I-16, crews are also watching all Georgia interstates. We've learned GDOT has seen four times the amount of usual traffic on I-75 this week.



"The most difficult thing to manage is expectations because people expect to be able to get on an interstate like I-75 and go the speed limit," Dale said. "Evacuations are done for safety, not speed."



Extra hero units are being dispatched to help drivers. If you do need to go eastbound on I-16, you can take either US 80 or US 341, though Dale said it's not recommended.

