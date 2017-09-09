Hurricane shelters open in Georgia

Here is a list of all of the emergency shelters that have been opened across Georgia according to GEMA.



American Red Cross Shelters:



Individuals with Functional and Access Needs are welcome at all general population shelters and are encouraged to bring any medications and equipment with them.

· Brooks (East Macon) Recreation Center: OPEN 3326 Ocmulgee E Blvd, Macon, GA 31217



· North Macon Park Community Center: OPEN 815 N Macon Park Dr, Macon, GA 31210



· Frank Johnson Recreation Center: OPEN 2227 Mercer University Dr, Macon, GA 31201



· Columbus Civic Center: OPEN 400 4th Street, Columbus, GA 31901



· Trinity on the Hill: OPEN 1330 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904



· Westside High School: OPEN 1102 Patriots Way, Augusta, GA 30907



· Blackshear Trail Elementary: OPEN 1001 Blackshear Road, Cordele, GA 31015



· Waycross High School: OPEN 700 Victory Dr, Waycross GA 31503



· Cross Point Church: OPEN 4100 North Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA 31602



· First Baptist Church of Cuthbert: OPEN 657 College St, Cuthbert, GA 39840



· Dublin High School: OPEN 1127 Hillcrest Parkway, Dublin, GA 31021



· East Laurens High School: OPEN 920 HWY 80 E, East Dublin, GA 31027



· Abraham Baldwin College: OPEN 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, GA 31793



· Albany Civic Center: OPEN 100 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA 31701



· Liberty Square Church: opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 2001 Liberty Square Dr NE, Cartersville, GA 30121



Animal Shelters:



Below is a list of animal shelters that we know of.



· Albany Humane Society: OPEN 1705 West Oakridge Drive, Albany, Georgia 31707



· Macon Market Pet Shelter: OPEN 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon, GA 310206



· Muscogee PAWS Humane, Inc.: OPEN 4900 Milgen Rd, Columbus GA 31907



· Okefenokee Fairgrounds: OPEN 2451 Knight Avenue, Waycross, Georgia 31503



· The Pet Lodge: OPEN 5970 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley, GA 31030



· Southern Pines: OPEN 575 Southern Pines Rd, Dublin, GA 31021



· Augusta Animal Shelter: OPEN 4330 Deans Bridge Road, Blythe, Augusta, Georgia 30805 Good



Samaritan Shelters:



The list below is of good Samaritan shelters that we know as available or soon-to-be available throughout the state. Please note that this list in not all-inclusive. Those seeking more information should reach out to their local Emergency Management Agency (EMA) office. Their contact information can be found on the GEMA/HS website.



· Freedom Church: OPEN with space available for pets 500 Underwood Rd, Milledgeville, GA 31061



· Park Avenue United Methodist Church: OPEN with limited room available for those with pets, significant room available for those without pets 100 E Park Ave Valdosta, GA 31602



· Macedonia Baptist Church: OPEN with space available for campsites 3420 E Centerpoint Rd, Preston, GA 31824



· Scott Baptist Church: OPEN with space available for pets 5 Archer Pond Smith Rd, Adrian, GA 31002



· Northside Baptist Church: OPEN 423 E County Rd, Thomaston, GA 30286



· Remnant Church of God: opens 10:00 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 9 83205 Memorial Drive Waycross, GA 31501



· Macedonia Baptist Church: opens 10 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 9 702 Arnold McKinney Dr. Waycross, GA 31501



· Manor Community Center: opens at 1:00 p.m. on Sat., Sept 9 Manor-Millwood Rd. Manor, GA 31550



· Brewton Parker College Gillis Gymnasium: opens at 12:00 p.m., Sun., Sept. 10 201 David-Eliza Fountain Circle Mount Vernon, Georgia 30445



· First Baptist Church of Mount Vernon: opens at 1:00 p.m., Sun., Sept. 10 Corner of US Hwy 280 & US Hwy 221 Mount Vernon, Georgia 30445



· Calvary Grace Baptist Church: opens at 1:00 p.m., Sun., Sept 10 777 US Hwy 280, Ailey, Georgia 30410



· Zion Hill Free Will Baptist Church: opens at 1:00 p.m., Sun., Sept. 10 3064 Zion Hill Road Millwood, GA 31552



· New Life Assembly of God Church: opens 1:00 p.m. on Sun., Sept. 10 2191 Golf Course Road, Blackshear, GA 31516



Open Campgrounds:



· West Point Lake will open Holiday campground to accommodate evacuees from Hurricane Irma. Registration for a campsite will be handled at Holiday campground gatehouse. Although not required, evacuees are encouraged to call Holiday campground in advance at 706.884.6818. Please provide some form of identification that verifies they reside in one of the impacted areas from this hurricane before obtaining a campsite. Address: 954 Abbottsford Road, LaGrange, Georgia 30240. The park is located off GA Highway 109, approximately 10 miles west of Lagrange, GA.



· Atlanta Motor Speedway will open its camping facilities free of charge on their unreserved campground facilities to evacuees seeking temporary refuge from the approaching Hurricane Irma. The speedway will open its facilities Thursday. Evacuees will have free access to hot showers and restroom facilities at the Rinnai Shower Station camper bath house. For more information, contact the speedway at (770) 946-4211 or go to www.atlantamotorspeedway.com. www.gema.ga.gov



· Information regarding taking shelter at Georgia State Parks can be found on the Georgia State Parks website. Equine Evacuation Site: Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter will serve as an equine evacuation site for those in the line of Hurricane Irma. GNFA has a limited number of stalls available that will be opened to evacuees on a first come, first serve basis, no reservations will be accepted. Owners will be required to provide the necessary feed, hay and tack to care for all horses while here. With the limited number of stalls available, equine owners will need to have a secondary site in case they’ve met capacity before arriving in Perry.