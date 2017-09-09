Deal alters state of emergency for Chatham County

Acting on a recommendation from the state's Emergency Operations Command following Hurricane Irma's further shift westward, Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order altering the emergency declaration for Chatham County.



Although the mandatory evacuation for all of Zone A remains in effect, Zone B and C in Chatham County will be moving to a voluntary evacuation order.



Due to the lack of traffic using contraflow, GDOT will remove the contraflow operations on I-16 by 4 p.m., returning normal traffic configurations for both east and westbound lanes. This move will allow the state to relocate their resources and transition them westward.





