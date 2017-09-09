Georgia Aquarium receives 53 rescued turtles from Florida

The Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta has received 53 rescued turtles from Florida.

The turtles arrived Thursday night from Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. They include 43 hatchlings and 10 adults.

The turtles will be housed in Atlanta temporarily during Hurricane Irma.

The turtles are currently going through rehabilitation at Loggerhead with the ultimate goal of being released.

