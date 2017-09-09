Georgia Aquarium receives 53 rescued turtles from Florida

The turtles arrived Thursday night from Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.More >
The turtles arrived Thursday night from Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.More >
All eyes are on Hurricane Irma inside Georgia Power’s Social Media Center in Downtown Atlanta.More >
All eyes are on Hurricane Irma inside Georgia Power’s Social Media Center in Downtown Atlanta.More >
A woman is in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash, and it all started after she told another woman over the phone that she had her dead child in the trunk of her vehicle.More >
A woman is in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash, and it all started after she told another woman over the phone that she had her dead child in the trunk of her vehicle.More >
Flanked by leaders of the major state agencies, Gov. Nathan Deal issued a warning Friday about Hurricane Irma. “This is a dangerous hurricane,” said Deal. The aftermath of the hurricane will probably be significant.”More >
Flanked by leaders of the major state agencies, Gov. Nathan Deal issued a warning Friday about Hurricane Irma. “This is a dangerous hurricane,” said Deal. The aftermath of the hurricane will probably be significant.”More >
Two suspects are in custody in connection to the death of a man who tried to sell his pickup truck during a Craigslist meet up in early May.More >
Two suspects are in custody in connection to the death of a man who tried to sell his pickup truck during a Craigslist meet up in early May.More >
Several area schools are closing in preparation for Hurricane Irma's impact.More >
Several area schools are closing in preparation for Hurricane Irma's impact.More >
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
Keith Parker, a man thought to be responsible for MARTA's turnaround, is leaving the company to take a job as the head of Goodwill North Georgia.More >
Keith Parker, a man thought to be responsible for MARTA's turnaround, is leaving the company to take a job as the head of Goodwill North Georgia.More >
As Hurricane Irma barreled down on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, a handful of commercial flights made a dash for San Juan’s AeroPuerto airport. Most turned back, but one made a run for it.More >
As Hurricane Irma barreled down on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, a handful of commercial flights made a dash for San Juan’s AeroPuerto airport. Most turned back, but one made a run for it.More >
As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the U.S., the system is expected to make landfall in Florida early Sunday and impact Atlanta Monday.More >
As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the U.S., the system is expected to make landfall in Florida early Sunday and impact Atlanta Monday.More >