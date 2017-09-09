ACC announces football scheduling changes

Several area schools are closing in preparation for Hurricane Irma's impact.More >
Several area schools are closing in preparation for Hurricane Irma's impact.More >
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
Keith Parker, a man thought to be responsible for MARTA's turnaround, is leaving the company to take a job as the head of Goodwill North Georgia.More >
Keith Parker, a man thought to be responsible for MARTA's turnaround, is leaving the company to take a job as the head of Goodwill North Georgia.More >
As Hurricane Irma barreled down on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, a handful of commercial flights made a dash for San Juan’s AeroPuerto airport. Most turned back, but one made a run for it.More >
As Hurricane Irma barreled down on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, a handful of commercial flights made a dash for San Juan’s AeroPuerto airport. Most turned back, but one made a run for it.More >
As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the U.S., the system is expected to make landfall in Florida early Sunday and impact Atlanta Monday.More >
As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the U.S., the system is expected to make landfall in Florida early Sunday and impact Atlanta Monday.More >