ACC announces football scheduling changes

Two conference football games will move to different dates, according to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Miami at Florida State and the Georgia Tech at Miami games will be rescheduled for Saturday, October 7, and Saturday, October 14, respectively.

Miami at Florida State was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 16. The Georgia Tech at Miami game is being moved from its originally scheduled date of Thursday, October 12 to abide by the ACC Football scheduling parameter that requires teams playing on Thursday night to have equal or full rest.

“It quickly became clear that it was in the best interest of our players, coaches and fans to reschedule next week’s Miami at Florida State game," said ACC Commissioner John Swofford Typically, it’s not easy to reschedule games, but in this instance, there was a clear path to adjust quickly and effectively.

