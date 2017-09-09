Dunwoody family hosts 53 rescue dogs

Thousands of metro Atlanta families are opening their homes to Hurricane Irma evacuees – and not just the human ones.More >
The turtles arrived Thursday night from Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.
All eyes are on Hurricane Irma inside Georgia Power's Social Media Center in Downtown Atlanta.
A woman is in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash, and it all started after she told another woman over the phone that she had her dead child in the trunk of her vehicle.
Flanked by leaders of the major state agencies, Gov. Nathan Deal issued a warning Friday about Hurricane Irma. "This is a dangerous hurricane," said Deal. The aftermath of the hurricane will probably be significant."
Thousands of metro Atlanta families are opening their homes to Hurricane Irma evacuees – and not just the human ones.
With a full tank of gas and plenty of supplies, Bob and Renee Hatlelid decided to ride out Hurricane Irma in Atlanta.
A Decatur officer who promised to show off his dance moves if the department Facebook page reached 2,000 likes made good on his promise in a video posted to the page.
DeKalb County Government officials are preparing for the landfall and potential impacts of Hurricane Irma.
Police are searching for the man who was captured on surveillance robbing a Loomis Armored Car carrier, Monday.
Several area schools are closing in preparation for Hurricane Irma's impact.
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.
Jill Renick reportedly made a frantic cellphone call to a fellow employee: "I'm in an elevator. The water is rushing in. Please help me!" Those words were among the few clues Renick's family and friends had to go on.
As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the U.S., the system is expected to make landfall in Florida early Sunday and impact Atlanta Monday.
Keith Parker, a man thought to be responsible for MARTA's turnaround, is leaving the company to take a job as the head of Goodwill North Georgia.
