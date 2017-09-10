LATEST: Tropical storm warnings issued across metro Atlanta as Irma re-energizes into Cat 4

Hurricane Irma has strengthened back into a category 4 as it bears down on the Florida coast after making landfall in the lower Keys and as a result, most of Georgia is under a Tropical Storm Warning.

The National Weather Service says that sustained winds are reaching in upwards of 130 miles per hour.

Irma stretches nearly 350 miles wide and the National Weather Service is advising residents of the Florida Keys who have not evacuated to hunker down and shelter in place. Go to an interior room and stay away from windows.

As of Sunday morning, almost 600,000 homes had lost power in south Florida, and officials have predicted that total outages could reach over 3 million before Irma heads into Georgia on Monday.

In Georgia, power outages are already being reported in the southeastern part of the state and those numbers are expected to climb significantly as Irma churns her way through the state.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Coastal Franklin, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette, Lanier, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Lowndes, Madison, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, and Worth counties.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baldwin, Barrow, Bartow, Ben Hill, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Calhoun, Carroll, Catoosa, Central Walton, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Cobb, Coffee, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dale, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fanin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Geneva, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Holmes, Houston, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf, Irwin, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Montgomery, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Walton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Palaski, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Walton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlin, Troup, Turner, Twiggs, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson counties.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Banks, Dawson, Hall, Lumpkin, Towns, Union, White counties.

A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla counties.

As a result of these watches and warning, several schools and universities have cancelled classes in anticipation of the storm.

Irma will continue to move WNW through Florida and approach north Georgia as a tropical depression Monday. Although Irma will be much weaker when it arrives in north Georgia, heavy rain and gusty winds are still expected.

Metro Atlanta, north Georgia

If you live in metro Atlanta, expect rain to gradually increase Monday. We'll see periods of heavy rain late Monday and Tuesday in metro Atlanta. By Wednesday, the heavy rain will turn to scattered showers as Irma slowly moves out.

Although Irma will be much weaker in metro Atlanta, several inches of rain are still expected, along with gusty winds for the first part of the week. We'll also continue to monitor the threat of isolated tornadoes in parts of north Georgia.



