Dale Earnhardt Jr. teams with sheriff's office to highlight dangers of distracted driving

Decorated NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. has teamed with a local sheriff's office for a campaign on the dangers of distracted driving in hopes of winning a scholarship.

Earnhardt Jr. partnered with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and released a video for the "It Can Wait" competition and features traffic stops of people suspected of driving while texting.

The "It Can Wait" competition is a contest that encourages people to upload videos online, showing the dangers of distracted driving. The winner receives a $1,500 scholarship. Whoever gets the most retweets of their video, takes home the top prize.

The department says if they win the scholarship, they'll donate the prize money to the Georgia Sheriff's Association Youth Homes.

Watch the video and click on the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Twitter Page to vote!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.