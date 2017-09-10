Weather alerts in metro Atlanta

Hurricane Irma is expected to bring rain and strong winds to north Georgia and metro Atlanta starting Monday.

Listed below are the current weather alerts for metro Atlanta.

Tropical storm warning

A tropical storm warning is in effect for metro Atlanta until further notice. This means that tropical storm conditions are expected, which are winds of at least 39 mph.

For metro Atlanta, sustained winds of 30 mph look more likely with 39 mph winds at times Monday. Wind gusts over 50 mph will also be possible in Atlanta.

These type of winds could bring down trees and other small items not tied down.



Click here for a map of the tropical storm warning.

Flash flood watch

A flash flood watch is in effect for metro Atlanta through Tuesday. At least 3 inches of rain is expected in metro Atlanta with isolated higher amounts possible. Once a flash flood watch is updated to a flash flood warning, it means flash flooding is actually occurring, and you should take immediate action to avoid the roads in the warning area.



