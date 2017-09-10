Georgia Muslims release expanded list of shelter Mosques

Georgia's Muslim community has released an updated and expanded list of mosques serving as shelters for hurricane evacuees.

Travelers should call or text 470-222-3067 if they need help finding an open shelter mosque in Georgia.

More than two hundred hurricane evacuees slept at Georgia mosques across the state, including 170 people at Atlanta's now fully occupied Al-Farooq Masjid, 25 people at Clarkston's Masjid Al-Momineen, 25 people at the Islamic Center of Warner Robins, 20 people at Fayetteville's Islamic Community Center, 17 people at Hamzah Islamic Center, and smaller groups of families scattered across other mosques.

"Evacuees who are stuck on the highway in south Georgia or north Florida can still use mosques in Macon, Warner Robins and Albany for shelter," said Hamid Qureshi, regional director of the Atlanta chapter of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), one of the nation's largest Muslim charities. "Travelers can also proceed north to the metro-Atlanta region, where numerous mosques still have room for evacuees."

A total of 15 mosques are now open as shelters, and an additional five mosques are acting as collection and distribution centers for food, clothing and other supplies.

