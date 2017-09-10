DFCS issues food stamp benefits early to support residents affected by Hurricane Irma

The Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) has released September’s allotment of food stamp benefits to all Georgia residents in an effort to help low-income families affected by Hurricane Irma.

Georgia recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, traditionally known as food stamps) can now access their September benefits via their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) cards, and do not have to wait until their regularly-scheduled issuance date later this month.



“We share the concern of Georgia families who are bracing for this historic storm,” said DFCS Director Bobby Cagle. “We worked with our vendors and our federal partners to be sure that, in addition to taking measures to keep their families’ safe, Georgians don’t also have to worry where their next meal will come from.”

Approximately 1.6 million Georgians rely on SNAP assistance to feed their families. SNAP benefits are generally released over a 19-day cycle between the fifth day and 23rd day of each month. The regular issuance cycle will resume in October.

Georgians who have trouble using their EBT card should call 1-888-421-3281. DFCS will post ongoing updates, including information on storm-related office closures, at www.dfcs.ga.gov.

