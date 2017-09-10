Hurricane Irma causes chaos across Glynn County - CBS46 News

Hurricane Irma causes chaos across Glynn County


By Kai Beech, CBS46 News Reporter
BRUNSWICK, GA (CBS46) -

In Brunswick, buildings are boarded up, streets are shut down and cars are abandoned in parking lots.

The severe weather is also creating concern citywide and panic at the pump.

As the storm surges, people have decided to start evacuating before Irma really hits the Georgia coast.

CBS46 reporter Kai Beech shows us the impact of severe weather in Glynn County.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

