MARTA suspends Monday bus, rail service

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will suspend all bus, rail and MARTA Mobility service for Monday, September 11, ahead of the anticipated severe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Irma.

“The projected impact of this approaching storm requires us to suspend all MARTA service for Monday. We will continue to coordinate with state and local officials and emergency personnel to determine our service schedule for Tuesday,” said MARTA GM/CEO Keith Parker. “Safety remains our top priority for both our customers and employees.”

Governor Nathan Deal expanded the emergency declaration throughout the entire state of Georgia. Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has opened an emergency shelter and urged residents to remain off the roadways.

For updates regarding Tuesday's service plans visit www.itsmarta.com or call customer service at 404-848-5000.

