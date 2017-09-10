Airbnb offers free housing for Irma evacuees

As Hurricane Irma makes its way to the Georgia, many residents in the area have opened there homes for free for those wanting to evacuate areas in the path of severe weather.

Airbnb hosts in several regions are opening their home from September 6 through September 28. The following groups are able to receive free housing:

Displaced neighbors

Relief workers deployed to help

For more information on receiving free housing or if you would like to offer your home to evacuees, click here.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.