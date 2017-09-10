Athens Transit System to run reduced schedule on Monday

The Athens Transit System has announced it will be running on a "break", or reduced transit service, schedule on Monday because of the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The break schedule means reduced transit service frequency to once per hour on all year-round routes.

Additionally, routes that will not operate are:

21 - West Side Circulator

22 - East Side Circulator

23 - Park-n-Ride

28 - East Campus Express

30 - Northeast Side Circulator

For detailed route information, call the Athens Transit Information Line at 706-613-3430 or visit www.athensclarkecounty.com/transit.

For more information, resources, and updates regarding Hurricane Irma and the response in Athens-Clarke County, visit www.athensclarkecounty.com/irma.

