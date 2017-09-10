Southwest Georgia braces for powerful Hurricane Irma

As Irma moves north, it’s beginning to threaten South Georgia with every passing hour.

As Irma continues its patch, residents in Bainbridge, Georgia are working to save pieces of history, a downtown as much museum as the museum itself.

The storm only recently began to track this far west, and not many businesses are secured. Still, all are hoping they’re not blown away.

Alisha Goss and her family are spending the night at the Decatur County Coliseum.

“This is our first time experiencing something like this,” she said. “It’s ok.”

They’re sitting, waiting under the hum and glow of the gymnasium lights.

“I know she was telling me today, strong storm, capable things like that,” she said. “We don’t know what to expect, we really don’t know.”

