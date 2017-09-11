Atlanta residents prepare as Irma tracks into Georgia

Grocery store parking lots are full, gas prices are soaring and some local schools are closing already ahead of Hurricane Irma.

It has lead so many people preparing at the last minute before the nasty weather hits the Atlanta area on Monday.

Tia Williams is a hardworking mother who has her hands full.

“I have three boys, so that’s part of the reason why I’m getting a little bit more,” she said.

As she prepares to stay in for the next few days, she’s taking precautions ahead of the storm.

“His daycare is closed,” she said. “My oldest son, Fulton County is closed for Monday and Tuesday.”

Like Williams, others have been bracing for Hurricane Irma’s impact around the clock. Gas prices in Metro Atlanta are increasing steadily, with prices ranging from $2.75 to $3.19 a gallon, prompting drivers to fuel up in case supplies are effected.

All of it has proven to be a strain in Atlanta, but economist Tom Smith said don’t break the bank going out to buy extra items.

“I think it’s best not to let the situation get the best of you when it comes to buying goods and services,” he said.

In the meantime, this mother is keeping a close eye on her children and the weather as Irma makes its way to Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.