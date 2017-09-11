Atlanta residents prepare as Irma tracks into Georgia

Kenny Chesney said his home in the British Virgin Islands has been completely destroyed.More >
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will suspend all bus, rail and MARTA Mobility service for Monday, September 11, ahead of the anticipated severe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Irma.More >
It appears looters have already begun to take advantage of the disastrous situation in Florida as Hurricane Irma makes landfall.More >
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >
For the first time, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the city of Atlanta as Hurricane Irma continues to churn its way toward Georgia.More >
