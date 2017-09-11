Police searching for two suspects after 2 shot, one dead near Lawton St., Westview Dr.

Police are searching for two suspects after two people were shot in Southwest Atlanta on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident happened on near Lawton Street and Westview Drive. Two people were shot around 9 p.m.

Police said one person has died and the other was transported to Grady Hospital with critical injuries. Police are searching for two suspects at this time, and there is no motive for the shooting at this time.

