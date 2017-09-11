Child who evacuated Florida dies after being struck by vehicle in DeKalb Co.

An 11 year-old child who came to Georgia after evacuating Hurricane Irma in Florida is dead after being struck by a vehicle in DeKalb County early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on the 400 block of Barbashela Court in Stone Mountain.

No word on what caused the crash.

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face charges.

