Over 100,000 without power in southern Georgia

As Hurricane Irma continues to churn its way through Florida and into Georgia, tens of thousands of Georgia Power customers are without service across the state.

The hardest hit areas are in southeast Georgia, with over 65,000 customers offline near Brunswick and another 28,000 without service in Savannah. In the Valdosta area, as many as 10,000 customers are offline.

There are also several other pockets of outages that have left thousands in the dark.

Closer to home in metro Atlanta, there are a few pockets of outages but less than 150 customers are without service. As rain and windy weather moves north, that number is expected to increase throughout the day on Monday.

